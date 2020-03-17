The city’s Redevelopment Authority will transfer its property along the Yahara riverfront to the City of Stoughton ahead of planned development.
RDA chair Roger Springman told the Hub the decision was made at its March 11 meeting. Springman said the RDA and city, who currently both own part of the property that is to be redeveloped by Curt Vaughn Brink, LLC, had been trying to decide which would transfer their property to the other for months.
The transfer is an important step toward redeveloping Stoughton’s riverfront, which the RDA has been actively working on since 2016.
“Nothing can really happen until we transfer the property to the city,” Springman said.
The redevelopment concepts the RDA and Brink have discussed would bring a variety of residential buildings, stores and restaurants to what has long been an industrial area on riverfront property across from Mandt Park. The area stretches between Fourth and Eighth streets and between South Street to the north and the Yahara River to the south.
Any project would need to go through the planned development process, which could take months of meetings with the Plan Commission and Common Council.
Springman said the next step would be to decide on the terms of the transfer.
“We want to make sure our vision for the property is well understood by the city,” he said.