Q&A with Anna Robb Infection Preventionist at Stoughton Hospital
As Wisconsin cases of COVID-19 rose to 842 The Hub asked Anna Robb an Infection Preventionist at Stoughton Hospital what people should do if they feel symptomatic.
Her answers have been edited for brevity.
What should people in Stoughton do if they feel symptomatic?Patients should stay home, practice good hygiene and avoid contact with people — except if they need to seek medical care.
Emergency symptoms that should get medical attention according to the Center for Disease Control are trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion unrelated to a previous diagnosis, inability to arouse and then bluish lips or face. People who feel symptomatic with compromised immune systems or comorbidities like diabetes should also seek medical attention.
We recommend that people always call ahead if possible as that allows us to prepare for their arrival and if possible, people should try to reach out to their primary care doctor first.
Stoughton Hospital is testing patients on the tiered testing system but the Stoughton Hospital Oregon location is not.
If someone is in primary contact with a person who has tested positive of COVID-19 what should they do? Will they be tested?
CDC recommends monitoriing for symptoms for 14 days. That can include twice daily temperature checks and noting any respiratory symptoms. Those people that have had primary contact or known exposure to somebody with COVID-19 should quarantine and avoid contact with other people during that time. If the person is asymptomatic they will not be tested.
What is the process of being tested? How long is the wait time?
The test is a nasopharyngeal swab which means it’s kind of long, like a thin q-tip and it goes in through the nose and down into the throat. The swab is fast; it usually takes less than a few seconds but is rather unpleasant for people.
Tier 1 and Tier 2 tests are priority based on CDC and Public Health Guidelines. Those get sent to the state lab and we are getting results in about 24 to 48 hours. The Tier 3 and 4 testing is less restrictive of who can get the testing but those samples are being sent to private labs to offload the state labs, and those results take a bit longer — around a week.
The bottom line is all of the testing is dependent on the demand for results. If we get more and more Tier 1 and 2 people, it is reasonable that the results could get pushed out further.
If someone is self quarantined — — how do they know when they can stop? This could be a person who is tested positive, or a person who has been in close proximity with someone who tested positive.
The recommendations are no fever for 72 hours without fever reducing medications like Tylenol or Advil, improvement of other symptoms and a minimum of seven days have passed since the first symptoms appeared.