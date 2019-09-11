Police pursued a man for 20 minutes after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in the Town of Dunn Thursday night.
According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, 20 year old Keelan Seaton was stopped at the County Hwy. B and Keenan Road intersection and fled in the vehicle shortly after the stop.
The pursuit, which traveled through portions of Madison, Fitchburg and Dunn, reached as high as 94 mph, according to the release. Seaton stopped “several times” during the pursuit while taking a “relatively circuitous route” until his car struck a curb in a roundabout and became disabled.
Seaton faces tentative charges of eluding, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension.