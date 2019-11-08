A series of public listening sessions have been scheduled to inform the public and gather feedback on a tax-increment financing request for Kettle Park West.
The Common Council is set to vote at its Nov. 26 meeting on a TIF request from Forward Development Group, which formally requested $3 million in TIF for KPW phase 2 last July. Ald. Jean Ligocki (Dist. 2) will host three public listening sessions to help explain the complexities of TIF and the pending request.
The first will be at the Vennevoll Clubhouse, 400 N. Morris St., 2-4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
The second will take place at the Stoughton Fire Department training room, 501 E. Main St., 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The final one will also be at the fire department 9:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Kettle Park West phase 2 is a largely residential development that already features Kettle Park Senior Living, 2600 Jackson St., which opened Sunday, Oct. 6. A Tru by Hilton hotel is also under construction at the site.
The original TIF request for Kettle Park West, part of a 2014 developer agreement that eventually brought a Walmart Supercenter here, drew intense public scrutiny that led to a 2015 advisory referendum rejecting the use of taxpayer money for the development. The Phase 2 request has been less controversial.
For information, call Ald. Ligocki at 572-3469.