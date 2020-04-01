The city will only have one polling location for the April 7 Presidential Preference and Primary Election. All previous locations will now be consolidated into one – the Stoughton Wellness and Athletic Center.
A press release from city clerk Holly Licht on Monday, March 30 stated that all four of Stoughton’s districts will vote in different parts of the center. The usual polling locations — Stoughton Fire Station, First Lutheran Church, United Methodist Church, and Lakeview Church — will be closed, Licht said.
“We are all trying our best to navigate through this difficult time,” she said.
The state-wide April 7 election will feature two contested races for Stoughtonites, with all other races having one candidate running unopposed.
For the Stoughton Area School District board, there are four candidates running for three seats: incumbents Tim Bubon and Steve Jackson and newcomers Holly Telander and Jessica Royko.
The other contested race is for the Dane County Board of Supervisors, between newcomers Kate McGinnity and Kris James Bruenig, after incumbent Bob Salov declined to run. Municipalities such as the City of Green Bay sued the state last week over the decision to hold in-person voting for the April 7 election, stating it forced residents to choose between their health and their right to vote. Gov. Tony Evers suggested sending out absentee ballots to the state’s 3.3 million registered voters, but doing so would require approval from the state legislature.
The virus has resulted in primaries being postponed or changed to vote by mail only elections with an extended deadline in 14 states and one territory. All of the other local races in the greater Stoughton area are uncontested.
Fred Hundt is the only person running for the City Council spot vacated by Ben Heili in City of Stoughton’s District 4, as Heili chose not to seek re-election. Incumbents Timothy Riley, Lisa Reeves and Greg Jensen are all running again for their Districts 1, 2 and 3 seats, unopposed.
In the townships of Rutland and Pleasant Springs, there are two candidates for two seats following caucuses held earlier this year. Nancy Nedveck and Deana Zentner are running for Rutland, and Jay Damkoehler and Janiece Bolender are running in Pleasant Springs.
The April 7 election will also feature a race for state Supreme Court between incumbent Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Court judge Jill Karofsky. The seat is nominally nonpartisan, though Kelly has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump and Karofsky is being supported by progressive groups.
Wisconsinites will be able to select their preferred candidate for the presidential election in November. Out of the candidates listed on the ballot, only former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders still have active campaigns.