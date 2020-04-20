The Stoughton Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning.
Officers received a report of a disturbance on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Monday, April 20. Upon arrival, they found three men injured from a fight, according to a news release.
According to the release, one man was stabbed with an “edged weapon,” although police did not confirm what that weapon was in the release. The man was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, along with another man involved in the fight.
The three men involved knew one other and there is not an active threat to the public, according to the release.
This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been at this time.