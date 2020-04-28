City in brief

Metal treatment facility

Alders voted to allow Zink Power to build a metal treatment facility at 2443 County Hwy A.

Located near a residential area, Race Track Park and two cemeteries, it’s designed to support manufacturing at Stoughton Trailers, according to a memo in the meeting packet.

Although the council voted unanimously to approve a conditional use permit for the German company, which specializes in galvanizing, some alders expressed concern over possible environmental effects.

“I just wish it wasn’t so close to the wetland,” Ald. Regina Hirsh (Dist. 4) told the council.

Planning director Rodney Scheel told alders the state Department of Natural Resources would be responsible for the regulation of the facility and its environmental impacts.

An empty room

Stoughton’s first Common Council meeting with nobody in the room lasted more than three hours Tuesday, April 14, and was occasionally punctuated by dogs barking and minor technical issues.

On the plus side, Mayor Tim Swadley said, it was easy to take a quick break without anyone noticing.