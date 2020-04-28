Extra overtime pay will allow Stoughton’s police department to minimize exposure to the coronavirus by dividing its officer crew into four groups per shift.
That required a budget amendment, which the Stoughton Common Council approved Tuesday, April 14, in is first meeting since the threat of COVID-19 caused the city to postpone meetings in March.
As alders’ faces appeared on screens using the Zoom videoconferencing platform, they addressed the effects of COVID-19 and Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order on city staff.
One of those effects has been reduced hours for many workers not considered essential. The council decided to pay all employees at 100 percent of their time until the order expires.
The police department vote allowed chief Greg Leck to make schedule changes into 12 hour shifts — seven days on, seven days off — requiring nine hours of overtime per pay period. Leck said that will avoid a situation where a large percentage of the department might end up infected and unable to work from responding to a single incident.
Leck didn’t expect much of an effect on the year’s budget though, noting that unfilled staff vacancies would leave extra money left in the budget, so “it should pretty much be a wash by the end of the year.”
The discussion on pay for employees working reduced hours had originally been through April 30, but the state order is not set to expire until May 11.
Human resources director AJ Gillingham said the vote will cover 13 city employees who are working reduced hours. Another 12 in the library are governed by the Library Board, which had already granted them full pay, and the other 88 are working normal hours.
“We’re talking a small number of employees,” Gillingham said.
She recommended voting in favor, noting that that money was already in the budget.
Mayor Tim Swadley also recommended a yes vote, adding that many of those employees had volunteered their time during the spring election and had done tasks like delivering meals around the city.
“Certainly, if they haven’t been working full hours, they have been contributing in other ways.” he said. “We’re going to do what we can to take care of them.”