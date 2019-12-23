The Stoughton Police Department will receive funding to begin updating its body cameras.
The Common Council voted Tuesday, Dec. 10 to allocate $2,500 in reserves for the upgrade. That is in addition to funding the department itself will provide for a total cost of about $17,000, police chief Greg Leck later told the Hub.
He said the funding would help the department begin upgrading eight of its body cameras out of 23. Every officer in Stoughton’s police force is outfitted with a camera.
The upgrade will make the cameras more compatible with the video software inside the squad cars, and the officers will no longer have to carry separate microphone equipment with their cameras.
Leck said the department was able to provide for the rest of the cost of the upgrade by moving funds around. He said the remaining body cameras would also need to be upgraded over time.