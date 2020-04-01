Age: 66
Lived in Pleasant Springs since: 2001
Education: B.S. — UW- Platteville, 1994
Occupation: Retired telecommunications systems engineer; Wisconsin licensed master electrician and US Air Force/US Air Force Reserve veteran (17 years)
Political experience: Member, Pleasant Springs Town Board.
Why are you running for town supervisor?
I am running for office, once again, because no one else has been willing to qualify as a candidate for this position.
What accomplishments are you most proud of from your time on the board?
I take pride in only one thing. I have been willing to dedicate the time to serve the township to the best of my ability.
What are your priorities for the next two years?
My personal priority is to seek out a qualified candidate to take my place on the town board.
What are the most important qualities of the town that should be preserved?
The residents of the town have voiced their desires for the town and these are enumerated in the recently revised master plan. The revised master plan demonstrates our electors desire to sustaining preserve the general rural nature and population density aspects of the township well into the future.
What responsibility does the town have to manage increasing problems with stormwater and flooding?
Increasing storm water and flooding control requires a concerted effort of not only this township but, the surrounding towns, villages and cities along with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources; Dane County Land and Water Resources Department; the Drainage District Boards that surround the entirety of the Yahara lakes and river flowage.
How do you feel about the development near the interstate?
Any development along the interstate must comply with the township master plan.