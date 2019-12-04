Now in its third year of an extensive five year plan to fix the town’s roads, the Town of Pleasant Springs’ 2020 taxes will drop a bit after two years of climbing.
The town held its annual public hearing on the budget Nov. 5, and in a special town meeting immediately following, supervisors approved a tax levy of $928,673 and a mill rate of $1.78 (per $1,000 of assessed value). The budget includes a 3% wage increases for town employees.
One person attended the meeting, and there was no comment. The town board approved the budget immediately following the public hearing.
The taxes are down from this year’s tax levy of $1.1 million and mill rate of $2.22, which had risen from $1.37 in 2017 to $1.74 in 2018, as the town attempts to fix long-term problems with crumbling roads. This year, the town spent more than $660,000 on road construction.