The Town of Pleasant Springs will hold its annual caucus to nominate town officers at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at its town hall, 2354 County Road N.
This year, the Supervisor 3 and Supervisor 4 seats are open for two-year terms beginning in April, with those seats held by Jay Damkoehler and Janiece Bolender, respectively. Bolender is not seeking re-election.
The caucus is an alternative to holding a primary election in February to narrow down the candidates running for each seat to two.
Town chairperson, Supervisor 1 and Supervisor 2 are elected during odd-numbered years.
The election for town supervisors will be held during the spring election on April 7.