The city’s Plan Commission will consider an annexation request at its Oct. 14 meeting, as well as plans for the residential area of Kettle Park West.
The annexation request from Bob Dvorak is to bring roughly 51 acres from the Town of Dunn into the city. The land is north of Rutland Dunn Town Line Road and along the west side of U.S. Hwy. 51, near where the roadway joins County Hwy. B.
“It appears he is accumulating properties in that Highway 51 corridor area for future development,” zoning administrator Michael Stacey wrote in an email to the Hub. “At this time there is not an approved neighborhood plan and the land is not yet within the city urban service area.”
The city’s comprehensive plan lists the area as mixed use, which would allow for both business or residential development.
The commission will also discuss a plat for Kettle Park West.
JSD Professional Services, which is working with Forward Development Group on phase 2 of Kettle Park West, is drafting a preliminary plat for the Meadows, a proposed residential development that will make up the bulk of Kettle Park West phase 2.
A Sept. 5 revision of the plat features more low-density housing than previously planned, which is in response to changing market conditions, Stacey wrote.
The plat is scheduled for a public hearing at the commission’s Nov. 11 meeting.