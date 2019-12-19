The City of Stoughton has reached an out of court settlement with a man who claims a Stoughton police officer used excessive force against him in 2015.
Stoughton police chief Greg Leck told the Hub the department’s insurance company had not released the amount of the settlement, but it was covered in full by the department’s policy.
In court documents, Brian Doyle of Stoughton claimed the officer, Christopher Stachel, took him to the ground during an incident at a Kwik Trip after he declined to present identification to the officer.
Further court documents show that while Leck testified that Stachel’s actions were within the department’s policy, Stachel was also ordered to undergo reviews of communication and defensive tactics after the incident.
Leck told the Hub this remedial training was the only disciplinary action taken toward Stachel after the incident.
Personnel files obtained by the Hub earlier this year showed Stachel had been warned or disciplined by the department four times prior to the incident with Doyle. The most severe incident resulted in a one-day suspension, for what was termed insubordination. In another incident, he was given what the department called verbal counseling over his use of force.
Doyle alleged in his suit that he and Stachel had a long history of personal conflict and that Stachel had been harassing him for years before the incident. It claimed Stachel knew an outstanding warrant he had contacted Doyle about had no effect in Wisconsin.
Stachel’s report on the incident claimed that Doyle resisted the officer’s attempt to detain him and ignored warnings that he would be forced to take him to the ground.