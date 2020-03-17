Stoughton is once again applying for a state grant associated with the proposed whitewater park on the Yahara River.
If the application for a municipal flood control grant is successful, the state Department of Natural Resources will provide half the funding for a project restorating the river banks and mill pond.
The project is estimated to cost $425,000.
The Common Council’s vote Tuesday, March 10, authorized parks and recreation director Dan Glynn to apply for the grant and promised to pay the city’s share should the project be constructed.
That does not mean the department will have to accept the money if the application is successful or that the whitewater park will be constructed.
Plans for the park have drawn controversy in recent weeks, as some members of the public, especially people living north of the Fourth Street dam, voiced objection to its partial removal. The park plans so far include options both for keeping and removing part of the dam, but one state grant the city is hoping to get might require removal of the dam.
Ald. Regina Hirsch (Dist. 3) emphasized applying for the grant was simply “getting our ducks in a row so that if a decision is made (on the whitewater park), everything is ready to go.”
“As opposed to making a decision about the whitewater park and then having to wait three to four years to get something going,” she added.
Ald. Sid Boersma (Dist. 3) opposed allowing Glynn to apply for the grant, saying he opposed construction of the park. Although he understood the city did not have to accept the money, Boersma said he felt the grant was like a setup for a positive vote on the whitewater park.
Mayor Tim Swadley said he thought applying for grants associated with the park and surrounding areas would make the construction of the park more palatable to taxpayers.
Swadley said if the city decides to move forward with the park’s construction, the first question from local taxpayers would be how they would pay for it.
Grant helps with Rotary Park upgrades
Rotary Park, on South Sixth Street will receive some upgrades.
Alders voted to allow Glynn to accept a grant from the state Department of Natural Resources to share 50% of the costs for a new restroom, a pathway from the Stoughton Opera House to the park and a circulation path within the park.
The estimated total cost of the project is $168,979.
The restrooms will be prefabricated but made to match surrounding buildings, Glynn told alders.
He suggested the new circulation path is a response to former fire chief Scott Wegner’s concern that people often walk in front of one of the garages at the fire station during events when moving between the park and the opera house parking lot.
Glynn said Wegner was concerned about the fire department being able to get out of that garage during those times.