The community can get a first look at suggestions consultants have made for Stoughton’s downtown at an open house on May 5.
Consulting firm Ayres Associates will present highlights of its 144-page draft report of the Market Revitalization Plan commissioned by the Stoughton Redevelopment Authority’s downtown revitalization subcommittee, Denise Duranczyk, chair of the subcommittee, told the Hub.
The report includes feedback from the subcommittee’s Oct. 1 public meeting on the topic, which drew more than 100 people. At that meeting, Ayres and the subcommittee gathered feedback on what Stoughton residents would like to see in the downtown in the future.
The subcommittee also collected 1,100 responses from its downtown preference survey on the same topic.
The draft report, available on the city of Stoughton’s website, outlines some of the findings from the survey and the meeting. It includes both a market analysis and recommendations from an economic standpoint and for the physical appearance of the downtown.
Duranczyk said the May 5 open house will be an additional opportunity for the members of the public to provide feedback on the plans and recommendations.
Some of the business recommendations listed in the draft report for the next five years include instituting a formal downtown business recruitment process, -- for establishments like casual dining restaurants and farmers markets -- improving the marketing of the downtown and creating benchmarks for the downtown’s success.
Recommendations for the physical appearance of the downtown include making the streets more animated and full of life by attracting more pedestrians. The report recommends adding more trees, better lighting, increased sidewalk widths and eliminating above-ground utilities.
Duranczyk said a location and time for the event has not yet been set.
The Downtown subcommittee, which features business owners and politicians, was created in February 2019 by long-term resident Sharon Mason-Boersma and Duranczyk, then an outgoing alder.
At the time, the city provided up to $40,000 for the effort, which some alders said should be led by the Planning Commission and others said could be useful in creating a downtown master plan, which is required by 2022.
The three main goals established for the committee were to solicit input on major issues and needs, to identify a strategy for advancing economic development and updating development plans.