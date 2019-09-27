The City of Stoughton’s Downtown Revitalization Subcommittee is looking to identify the community’s vision for the downtown area.
Members of the public can attend an open house on Tuesday, Oct. 1, to aid the subcommittee and consultant Ayres Associates in formulating a downtown investment plan. The event, consisting of five different feedback stations, will run from 5-8 p.m. at the Lageret, 515 E. Main St.
The first station will involve a “values” board, where participants can place three sticky dots on the concepts they feel best embodies Stoughton’s essential values.
Station 2 will have a map of the downtown project area, where guests can highlight their favorite places with a green dot, mediocre locations with a yellow dot and inadequate areas with a red dot.
The third station will consist of several picture-filled boards, where participants can use three dots for each to vote on their visual preferences for downtown parking, events, art, signage, parks/open space, business/dining and visitor centers/restrooms.
Station 4 will be an “open” board for providing additional insights on these same categories using sticky notes. The final station will have a computer for people who haven’t yet filled out the subcommittee’s downtown market survey.
Feedback from the open house and survey, along with input from focus groups and interviews, will help determine priorities for the downtown investment plan.
For information, call subcommittee chair Denise Duranczyk at 873-6619 or email bobkomes@hotmail.com.