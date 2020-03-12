Election officials in Stoughton are encouraging residents to vote absentee in the wake of the coronavirus threat.
The coronavirus family is responsible for COVID-19, as well as respiratory syndromes such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
City clerk Holly Licht especially encouraged people who are high risk from the virus to vote absentee.
That includes older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease according the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Requests for absentee ballots by mail can be made at myvote.wi.gov.
Applications must be received by the clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on the Thursday before Election Day, according to the Wisconsin Election Commission’s website.
For the April 7 elections, that is Thursday, April 2.
Dane County clerk Scott McDonnell also urged voters to request a ballot as soon as possible in a tweet.
Licht said having more people vote absentee would be especially helpful to the voting process if there were any staff shortages in the future due to the illness.
COVID-19 was deemed a worldwide pandemic on Wednesday, March 11, by the World Health Organization. The last time WHO declared a pandemic, which is defined as a worldwide spread of a new disease, was H1N1 influenza in 2009.