Stoughton’s yard waste site will open an hour earlier on Saturdays in 2020, but it will also close earlier.
The city’s Public Works committee decided Sept. 19 to change Saturday hours for the yard waste site, 1051 Collins Road. The new hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., are in response to the wishes of some users and also to “beat the heat” of summer months, public works director Brett Hebert wrote in an email to the Hub.
“We have less users in the late evening, especially during the middle of the summer when temperatures are higher,” he wrote.
The site has been open from 1-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. The city opened the yard waste site this year for disposing of plant debris that is small in diameter and length, including grass and tree brush.
The change to a seven-hour day will help with staffing issues, with prospective workers reluctant to give up Saturdays, and there will still be adequate time for users to visit the site, Hebert wrote.
“We are trying to correct the wage issues through the budget process, but we also think getting done at 3 p.m. would possibly attract more applicants,” he wrote.
The seven-hour day could also help hire workers under the age of 18, as the Fair Labor Standards Act has restrictions for how many consecutive hours kids can work, Herbert wrote.