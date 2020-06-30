The commission responsible for redeveloping downtown Stoughton has new leadership.
Dale Reeves, the previous vice chair of the Stoughton Redevelopment Authority, is a retired banker, and he told the Hub he witnessed the city he worked in, Beloit, transform the city’s blighted areas in the past two decades.
Commissioners unanimously appointed Reeves chair for the 2020-2021 term during the RDA’s April 22 meeting. They appointed Roger Springman, the former chair for two years, as vice chair.
Springman told the Hub in an email he wanted more free time.
Reeves said he hopes to sell the former Marathon gas station site along Main Street after several years of problems and review other potential development areas identified by the RDA and the city.
He plans to use a 168 page downtown revitalization report published this spring as a guide, he said. Some of the report's recommendations include free parking, a civic space and a heritage park.
“Stoughton is a wonderful place with rich history and traditions and growth should always keep those things in mind,” Reeves wrote to the Hub in an email.
The RDA was created in 2007 to focus on improving the downtown and central Stoughton areas. The goal of the committee is to eliminate blighted areas and initiate urban renewal programs and projects, according to the RDA’s website.
Springman’s time as chair, starting in 2018, was a busy transition period, he told the Hub in an email.
Among those transitions were the teardown of the former Moline Plow Company blacksmith shop building in September 2019 and the selection of a developer for the Yahara riverfront project that includes the area where that 1910 building had been.
During Springman’s time leading the commission, it published a plan on how to repurpose the power plant on Fourth Street, also within the riverfront area.
“It was a very active two years with actions forwards, backwards, and sideways at times, and it sort of wore me out,” Springman wrote to the Hub in an email. “Having a ’65 muscle car to work on along with a trout stream and my numerous volunteer projects, I was looking for a way to get some more time in my life, and Dale helped me find it.”