Downtown visitors won’t get parking tickets this holiday shopping season.
The Stoughton Common Council voted at Nov. 26 meeting to suspend handing out parking tickets its From Nov. 29 to Jan. 1. The temporary change is aimed primarily at creating goodwill.
There will be no public advertisement of the suspension. Parking tickets simply will not be distributed to drivers who leave their cars in parking spaces past the two hour time limit.
Ald. Regina Hirsch (Dist. 3) asked whether the suspension would affect regulations on alternate side parking rules, but she was told that these rules would remain in effect as indicated by existing street signage.