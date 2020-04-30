The City of Stoughton will join a petition asking the state Supreme Court to uphold the authority of the governor and state Department of Health Services during a public health emergency.
At its Tuesday, April 28, meeting, alders agreed unanimously to add the city’s signature to the amicus brief, which will be electronically filed with the court.
The brief, which is being signed by other cities around the state, is in response to the Republican-led Legislature suing for an injunction against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm enforcing the extended “Safer at Home” order.
The order is in effect until May 26, two weeks after the May 12 expiration of the 60-day window where Evers’ emergency powers apply.
Evers declared a public health emergency over the spread of COVID-19 on March 13. Palm’s ability to authorize measures to limit the spread of communicable diseases don’t expire with the order and are granted to the holder of her role under a different set of laws.
Republican legislators are asking the court to rule that Palm and Evers need to gain approval from the Wisconsin State Legislature before taking further action.
The petition states public health response to COVID-19 must be a statewide response and that “we are stronger together when we rely on the authority the Legislature granted the DHS Secretary to take immediate action during a statewide pandemic.”
Alder Jean Ligocki (Dist. 2) urged other alders to support the petition.
“As a healthcare professional, I am very happy to read this brief,” she said.