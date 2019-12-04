The Stoughton area has plenty of people whose efforts deserve to be highlighted and appreciated. Once again, our readers have a chance to weigh in on who should be honored as the 2019 Stoughton Courier Hub Citizen of the Year.
Every year, the Hub recognizes someone whose presence in Stoughton made a noticeable and positive impact on the quality of life in the community. The newspaper will announce the winner in late January.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, Dec. 29.
Last year, the Hub’s Citizen of the Year was Stoughton High School educational assistant Barbara Lowe, a longtime volunteer at the Stoughton Opera House, FFA and a variety of local causes. In 2017, it was AnneMarie Oakland, founder of “Lunches For Vikings,” a summer lunch program that connects area churches and volunteers with kids in need throughout the Stoughton Area School District.
Other recent winners include SHS student Ian Bormett, who used the school’s Fab Lab to design an artificial hand for a local boy, Sonny Swangstu and Kendall McBroom for their work on remodeling the Stoughton Youth Center building, and Lynne Diebel for her conservation work with Badfish Creek and contributions to other local conservation efforts.
To make a nomination, email communityreporter@wcinet.com, fill out a form at ConnectStoughton.com or call 845-9559.
Nominations should include your name and contact information, the nominee’s name and an explanation of the nominee’s contributions to the community throughout 2019.