Shakers Saloon, LLC won’t be allowed to designate a new agent for its liquor license as the city considers whether to rescind it.
The Stoughton Common Council denied Bradley Dillman, a bartender at Shakers and insurance agent, his request to be the new agent for the bar’s liquor license after part-owner and license agent Dale Kittleson was arrested on felony drug charges. The council voted against making Dillman the new agent for the license on a vote of 6-4.
The council plans to vote on the liquor license March 24.
Kittleson faces five felony drug charges, including possession of amphetamine, narcotics and cocaine with the intent to sell, as well as manufacturing/intent to sell cocaine in quantities larger than 40 grams. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, March 19.
Stoughton police arrested Kittleson on suspicion of selling cocaine at the business in December. That arrest led to a complaint from police chief Greg Leck on Jan. 28, stating Shakers was in violation of city municipal code and state statutes by maintaining a “disorderly or riotous, indecent or improper house” because of cocaine sales.
The following week, the city’s Public Safety committee recommended the removal of Shakers’ liquor license, prompting the council to start the legal process to consider doing so.
City attorney Matt Dregne told the council Tuesday, March 10, that the relevant statute states the agent must “with respect to character, record and reputation, be satisfactory to the issuing authority.”
Nicholas C. Watt, an attorney for Shakers, said that as a licensed insurance agent, Dillman was subject to the rules and regulation and oversight of the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance. Watt said Dillman had the reputation to fulfill the role. But Dillman’s past criminal convictions caused concern for some alders.
However, Ald. Jean Ligocki (Dist. 2) was concerned about Dillman’s past arrests and the criminal convictions he had listed on his application, which included disorderly conduct and drunken driving.
Dillman told the council he had nothing to hide, and that was why he had included the convictions on his application.
Dillman assured the council no “bad elements” would be allowed at the bar on his watch and that Kittleson would not be allowed on the premises. He also appealed to the council by referring to his years working as an insurance agent, saying that as a result of that profession, he was “held to a higher standard.”
He said the disorderly conduct charges dated between 2001 and 2007, and the OWIs occurred in 1995 and 2014.
Alders Phil Caravello (Dist. 2), Matt Bartlett (Dist. 4), Brett Schumacher (Dist.1) and Regina Hirsch (Dist.3 ) voted in favor of granting Dillman agency of the license, while alders Sid Boersma (Dist. 3), Jean Ligocki (Dist. 2), Lisa Reeves (Dist. 2), Greg Jenson (Dist. 3), Ozzie Doom (Dist. 4) and Ben Heili (Dist. 4) voted against it.
Several supporters of Shakers showed up to speak positively about the establishment during the public comment period. Enthusiasts of the karaoke events held by the bar spoke in support of it, and others praised Shakers’ safety and security and how the bar had been run in recent years.