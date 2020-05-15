No Stoughton area nursing homes are on the list of active COVID-19 investigations of skilled nursing facilities the state Department of Health Services released May 13.
There are 38 such facilities being investigated for active investigations, the release states. A single case of a resident or staff testing positive leads to facility-wide investigation in Wisconsin.
The DHS plans to update the list, at dhs.wisconsin.gov, weekly on Wednesdays. In its first posting, the only facility in Dane County under a COVID-19 investigation was in Middleton.
Since mid-March, families of people in such facilities have been unable to visit loved ones, and the list provides transparency about where infections might be occurring, the release stated.
“We have opted to publish the names of nursing homes in order to provide peace of mind to families who cannot visit or check on their loved ones during these unprecedented times,” DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm wrote in the release. “We are grateful for all the important work that nursing homes are doing to prevent spread and the proactive steps they have taken to facilitate communication among families, loved ones and the residents in their care.”