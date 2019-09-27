With both a firefighter and EMT close to the scene, the Stoughton Fire Department and Stoughton Area EMS responded quickly to a garage fire on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 25.
No injuries were reported in the incident on the 900 block of Skogdalen Drive, and there appeared to be no major damage beyond cleanup.
The report, of a vehicle on fire in an attached garage, came to the Dane County Communications center at 8:43 a.m.
Stoughton Fire Department chief Scott Wegner told the Hub on Friday that by the time he arrived, a firefighter and EMT who worked in the nearby Skaalen campus were helping the woman who lived in the home, providing oxygen.
Wegner said the fire was mostly contained to the vehicle, though “it did smudge up the garage a fair amount.” He said electrical problems in the SUV are the likely cause.
“I don’t think any possessions were lost, but certainly there will be a lot of cleaning,” he said.