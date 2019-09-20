The Stoughton Area School District has issued new rules for district athletic events.
That’ll affect people who want to bring carry-ins and or who leave and plan to come back or who carry bags into games.
Effective immediately, carry-ins and re-entry into events aren’t allowed, and all bags will be subject to searches.
According to a district news release Sept. 17, the security updates are “designed to ensure a safe environment for our students, families and visitors who attend athletic events.”
“It is unfortunate that we have to institute these kinds of measures, but we always want to err on the side of caution when it comes to safety,” the news release read.
The release stated the rules as follows:
All bags are subject to search. Items not allowed include drugs, alcohol, tobacco or vaping products and weapons. Fans are encouraged to use clear bags.
Carry-ins are not permitted, nor are items such as balls, bikes and skateboards.
Fans who leave the venue during the competition will not be readmitted, (to) reduce the possibility of outside issues or incidents impacting sporting events and help prevent patrons from retrieving unauthorized items and bringing them into the venue.
The east gate of Collins Field will be locked during the game/competition. Upon completion of the game, this gate will be reopened.
SASD officials are also planning additional safety improvements, including updated lighting and posting of parking restrictions in the Devonshire lot, as part of ongoing safety upgrades.