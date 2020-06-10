After decades of high lead levels in Stoughton’s drinking water, lead pipes carrying water are now a public nuisance.
That change in a city ordinance the Common Council approved unanimously Tuesday, June 9, allows the city to force property owners to replace lead water lines. The city is hoping to receive a grant that would eliminate the financial burden on property owners to replace the lines.
It’s estimated that 16% of the city’s 4,800 water service lines contain lead, including 736 private lead service lines.
Stoughton Utilities plans to begin a program of abatement of both publicly and privately owned service lines, Stoughton Utilities director Jill Weiss told the council in a May 12 memo.
Weiss said Stoughton is one of the only communities in Dane County looking to obtain this grant. The average cost to replace a private lead service line is between $3,000 and 5,000, according to an SU document included in the council packet.
Stoughton, with many old homes, has a history of testing at levels of lead higher than many nearby communities. Twice in the past five years, the city has failed to meet EPA guidelines on lead levels in its water.
Stoughton Utilities removes public lead service lines each year, while many of the private lead lines remain. In 2019, SU removed 75 public lead services lines, while only five private lead service lines were removed.
Under the new program, the city would notify property owners it is replacing a water main that connects to their private line, with a minimum 30- or 90-day notice, depending on whether the connecting line is also lead, according to the notice.
Part of the reason SU requested the power to require property owners to replace their private lines is because EPA standards on lead levels in water have changed.
The EPA requires municipalities to perform water quality tests each year. Previously, if lead levels at the 90th percentile of taps tested exceeded 15 parts per billion (ppb), municipalities had to replace lead service lines and educate the public.
In October 2019, the EPA lowered that threshold to 10 ppb.
Stoughton’s tested levels in drinking water have been at or above 10 ppb since 2014 – the year a high test at River Bluff Middle School students caused the school district to shut off its taps and purchase bottled water for five months.