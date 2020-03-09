Stoughton’s new fire chief says the department still has some PFAS fire fighting foam, but it is following state guidelines on its use.
Joshua Ripp, who took the reins at the department this month, told the Hub he was developing a plan for how the department would work to comply with a new law passed in February. The law prohibits the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals found in household items like food packaging and non-stick cookware. They can cause a variety of health problems, including cancer and thyroid hormone disruption, according to the Environmental Protection Agency website. Recently, they have been found in Madison area lakes.
The law, known as 2019 Act 101, was signed Feb. 1 and includes exceptions for certain emergency circumstances.
“There are some significant fiscal impacts we need to plan for,” Ripp told the Hub in an email, adding that he needed time to understand the department’s financial situation.
According to a report by the state Department of Natural Resources, PFAS has been found in Dane County in Starkweather Creek, which drains into Lake Monona, at 15 times the amount recommended for groundwater by state health officials.
One major source is thought to have been firefighting training exercises at the nearby Dane County Regional Airport, and Truax Field Air National Guard Base, according to Public Health Services of Madison and Dane County.
PFAS gained widespread use in firefighting after the U.S. Navy began using them in the 1960s to contain fires on aircraft carriers, according to the website of 3M, which manufactured it at the time, and some departments still use them to help smother difficult fires.
A Feb. 5 DNR news release states it was surveying Wisconsin’s fire departments to see how much of the foam concentrate is being stored around the state.
“This information will help inform a cost estimate of a potential state-wide collection and disposal efforts” the release states.