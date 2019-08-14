While the upcoming two-week Main Street closure will present some headaches, it’s only an appetizer to next year’s more significant project.
The State Department of Transportation will be doing work on Main Street between Hoel Avenue and Page Street in 2020. Work is expected to start around June 2020 and continue into October, project manager Alex Hagen told the Hub in an email.
Work will include replacing the pavement between South Van Buren and Page streets and a base patch and overlay between Hoel Avenue and South Van Buren Street. According to the project page, traffic will be going in both directions between Hoel and Van Buren and will be detoured between Van Buren and Page streets.
Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub last week the city has been preparing for the project throughout the year, calling it a “major deal.”
DOT officials held a public involvement meeting for the project in October 2018, and Hagen wrote to the Hub there is not another planned.
For information and updates on the project, visit the DOT website at wisconsindot.gov.