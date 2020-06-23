Habitat for Humanity of Dane County plans to build housing on Stoughton’s west side.
Starting in the fall, the nonprofit organization that works to help families purchase homes, will be building four duplex-style homes near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Jackson Street.
The land is being donated by Stoughton resident Tony Hill. There are at least 12 homes built through the Habitat for Humanity program in Stoughton; including a home built in 2016 with volunteer efforts from more than 200 people.
HFH staff have not selected the individuals or families for the homes. There is an informational meeting required for applicants -- the dates of which are Sunday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 16. Times and locations are not yet known. Other qualifications include limiting household income to less than 60% of Dane County’s median income, applicants must reside in Dane County for 12 months prior to applying, a U.S citizen or permanent resident status and ability to be able to make a down payment.
Habitat for Humanity provides a 30-year mortgage with below-market interest rates, and monthly mortgage payments capped at 30% of the family’s income, according to its website. In return, the families invest 375 hours of “sweat equity” building their homes alongside volunteers.
For information, visit habitatdane.org.