A proposed metal treatment facility near Stoughton Trailers will receive a public hearing March 9.
According to its website, Zink Power is a German company specializing in galvanizing. Its proposal would locate a new facility at 2443 County Hwy A.
The Planning Commission will review Zink Power’s request for a permit at its next meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
Also on the agenda for the public hearing will be a Kwik Trip to be located at 1700 E Main Street. The gas station and convenience store would be next to a Weebleworld Childcare Center and a residential area.
Planning and development director Rodney Scheel said Zink Power wants to do work in the facility that would support manufacturing taking place at Stoughton Trailers.
The permit would allow for the property to be used in heavy industry and increase its maximum building and smokestack height. The property is zoned for heavy industrial use but only approved for light industrial use.
In addition to Stoughton Trailers, the facility would be located near residential areas, Racetrack Park and two cemeteries.