County safety crews recovered a body on Lake Kegonsa Tuesday, June 30, after carrying out a mission to find a missing boater Saturday, June 27.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as Ricky Joe Strand, 58, Stoughton, on Thursday, July 2. A DCMEO autopsy has preliminarily rule Strand's death as an accidental fresh water drowning, according to a news release.
Strand had jumped from a pontoon boat into the lake and did not resurface the evening of Saturday, June 27, according to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The Stoughton Fire Department and other agencies assisted the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement (MATE) unit with the search, which started shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, and continued until 9:30 p.m.
The search continued until officials recovered Strand's body at 7:15 p.m. June 30, the release states.
Other agencies involved were the Madison Fire/Lake Rescue and Department of Natural Resources, along with drones from DCSO and Wisconsin State Patrol.
The drowning remains under investigation by the DSCO and DCMEO.