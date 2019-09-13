Stoughton Hospital will have some space to grow after McFarland State Bank donated its former Pleasant Springs branch office at 3162 Cty. Hwy. B to the hospital.
The two organizations started working together on the venture in May when bank chairman/CEO E. David Locke, contacted the hospital, according to a Sept. 9 news release from McFarland State Bank. Locke said gifting the property “was an easy decision.”
“We’re very happy to be giving back to the hospital and continuing our support for the communities we both serve,” he said in the release.
The building and property are valued at over $1.4 million, according to the news release. Earlier this year, the bank donated a former downtown branch office building and parking lot to the City of Stoughton for use as the City Hall.
Stoughton Hospital President/CEO Dan DeGroot called the bank “an outstanding community partner and generous donor and said the two entities “look forward to continuing our collective efforts.”
“The community is growing north and this property on Highway B and 51 will help Stoughton Hospital meet the growing health care needs of the entire community for generations to come,” he said in the news release.
For information on the hospital, visit stoughtonhospital.com or follow Stoughton Hospital on Facebook.