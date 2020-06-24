Marathon site

The former Marathon location, 314 W. Main St., is ready for development after a restrictive covenant was removed. The Common Council unanimously agreed to to waive liability from the previous property owner Speedway LLC.

 File photo by Amber Levenhagen

Update

The article has been updated to reflect that agreement approved at the Common Council is a draft, and has not yet been finalized by both parties and that the title company which paid $39,000 is Chicago Title Insurance Company.

After a decade of negotiations, the Marathon site is nearly now ready for development.

The title deed of the half-acre parcel near the intersection of Main and Page streets had a restriction that prevented most types of non-gas station developments on the land, making the property the city bought in 2010 nearly impossible to redevelop.

The restrictive covenant is closer to removal after a unanimous Common Council decision at its Tuesday, June 23, meeting to waive future liability of the previous property owners Speedway LLC. It’ll allow potential developer Todd Nelson, who has been in negotiations with the city over the property since 2017, to redevelop the site. There is currently an offer pending for Nelson to purchase the site.

During the meeting, alders did question if the city would then be at fault for future litigation from property owners.

Jamin Friedl, city director of finance, who has been involved with deed covenant negotiations with Speedway since January, said there was a lot of internal discussion about the agreement.

“RDA does feel there is very minimal, pretty much no risk associated with this property,” Friedl said. “The fact that the DNR has signed off on this property as safe – we feel there is not a ton of risk here.”

City attorney Matt Dregne said the city will recommend requirements to the property buyer to limit liability exposure, such as using the city water, rather than adding a well water system.

Dregne also said the city’s agreement with Speedway waiving its liability would only be applicable if someone were able to prove the company caused environmental damage.

“There would have to be environmental damage that they would suffer, that would be caused by Speedway – either their action or inaction,” Dregne said.

Dregne said Nelson is fully aware of the history of the property including the covenant, because it was Nelson who discovered it when he sought funding from McFarland State Bank in spring 2019. At that time, Nelson had already agreed to build two four-unit apartments, creating $900,000 in taxable value.

In January, the city received $39,000 from Chicago Title Insurance Company, which was supposed to search the deed for any covenants and restrictions when the city purchased the property, but had failed to do so.

Speedway, the company that owned the Marathon gas station and operated the site from 2000 to 2005.

Contact Mackenzie Krumme at mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.

Marathon timeline

2000: Speedway purchases property, operates as Marathon

2005: Station closes

April 2010: RDA makes $169,000 offer on site

October 2010: RDA purchases property from ABP Properties, LLC, of Kenosha

November 2010: Gas station building demolished, cleanup helped by $30,000 EPA grant

August 2011: RDA meets with developers about plans, but they never happen

September 2012: City purchases Prairie Street property

May 2013: Prairie Street houses demolished using $45,000 state grant

August 2017: Common Council approves sale to Todd Nelson for $72,000

March 2018: RDA extends closing deadline to June, adds property guarantee (deal expired)

February 2019: Fifth time a deal between RDA and Nelson is approved. This deal stipulates $900,000 in taxable value.

July 2019: Discovered that the marathon deed has a covenant restricting most non-gas station developments

January 2020: City receives $39,000 from Dane County Title for not identifying covenant

July 2019: Speedway, City of Stoughton and RDA accept agreement to indemnify Speedway of any liability on the property. Deal with Todd Nelson is pending.