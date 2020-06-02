A man threatened to return with a shotgun to kill protesters at a Stoughton protest Sunday, May 31.
The 63 year old man, whom police cited for disorderly conduct, threatened a group of nearly 15 people protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police while standing outside of the Stoughton Police Department.
Organizer Dylan Bennett told the Hub the man approached protesters, talking about stealing and property damage that occurred in Madison the previous night. Bennett said initially, the conversation about looting was respectful.
“But it led to him saying if any of that happens (in Stoughton) I’ll come back here with a shotgun and kill you all,” organizer Dylan Bennett wrote to the Hub.
He contacted police, who considered giving the man a verbal warning, but Bennett said he insisted the man be cited.
Police chief Greg Leck confirmed the man was given a disorderly conduct citation.
“We are confident that the person had no intent of acting on those words but still should not have been talking in that manner,” Leck said.