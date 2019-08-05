A six-block-long section of West Main Street will be closed to through traffic for two business weeks later this month.
The section, spanning Van Buren Street to Page Street, is scheduled to close Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 30. It is part of a planned sanitary sewer construction replacement on Monroe Street.
The Common Council approved the project in November, but it wasn’t until this spring that engineering consultant Strand determined the road closure was unavoidable, public works director Brett Hebert told the Hub. He said the 12-day closure is far shorter than most windows for a project of this scope and that it is “far less intrusive” than the alternative, which would have been one lane at a time for a month.
During the closure, signs will be posted marked “Local traffic only,” but only Main Street residents on those blocks will be allowed access. Traffic will not be able to cross the road going north or south.
Visitors to the businesses on that road, which include Home Savings Bank, Stoughton Tire and Auto, Viking Motorcars, Kwik Trip, El Rio Grande restaurant, accounting and insurance firms, a gas station and the Stoughton Sweet Shoppe, as well as Christ the King church, will need to access from the side streets, Hebert said.
Hebert announced the closing Monday morning with a media release he also forwarded to the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce. He told the Hub he has not been in direct contact with the businesses along that route.
“We figured that would be the easiest way to disseminate the information because they have an email list they use,” he said. “It essentially gives them a couple weeks to prepare.”
The city also posted on its Facebook page, along with the official detour, which takes drivers a half-mile south to Van Buren Street, east on Milwaukee Street, north on Fourth Street, east on South Street, south on Dunkirk Avenue and north on Veterans Road (County Hwy. N).
Hebert pointed out that such a convoluted route is designed for truck traffic and also for people traveling through the city, rather than residents. He told the Hub he expected local traffic would find more convenient ways around.
The closure hasn’t been the topic of any agenda items this year for either the Public Works committee or the Common Council. Mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub part of the reason was because the exact date of the closure – part of a larger project on Monroe Street running from May through October – was undetermined.
“There hasn’t been a lot of communication about it,” he said. “This is kind of the beginning of that process to remind people that this project is going on and that this road will be closed.”
Swadley pointed out that there’s been more concern about the larger project the DOT plans next year to rebuild U.S. 51 from Page Street west to Hoel Avenue.
“Next year is going to be a major deal, where it’s going to be down one lane both ways,” he said. “The chamber is going to have an effort to work with local businesses.That one is going to be more of a deal.”