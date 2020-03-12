Reporters at the Hub have reached out to local entities to find canceled or postponed events and services in the Stoughton area. If you have events that you’d like added to the list please email ungreporter@wcinet.com. These events have been canceled for various reasons; mainly to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
This was last updated at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12
Indefinitely
Skaalen Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center is limiting all visitors from entering the building except for end of life situations or other special circumstances.
Tuesday Topics with Edgewood College Nursing Students at the Stoughton Area Senior Center
Thursday, March 12
Ruth Moody at the Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.
Stoughton Ensemble at Stoughton Area Senior Center, Noon
Storytime at the Stoughton Public Library
Hwy. 51 Department of Transportation meeting, 6 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 167 meeting at United Methodist Chruch
Friday, March 13
The Subdues at the Stoughton Opera House 7:30 p.m.
Storytime at the Stoughton Public Library
Norwegian Heritage Center Livsreise: closed
Parkinson's Exercise Program at Stoughton Area Senior Center
Saturday, March 14
Norwegian Heritage Center Michael Knudson 1-2 p.m.
Home on your own class at Stoughton Hospital
Sunday, March 15
WSRA (Wisconsin State Rosemaling Association) general meeting
Monday, March 16
Freedom Through Forgiveness at Stoughton Hospital
PALs at the Stoughton Area Senior Center
Wednesday, March 18
Crohn's, Colitis and IBD Support Group at Stoughton Hospital
Diabetes Management (both classes) at Stoughton Hospital
Monday, March 23
PALs at the Stoughton Area Senior Center
Tuesday, March 24
Mental Clarity through Kundalini yoga at Stoughton Hospital
Wednesday, March 25
Improving Alzheimer's Disease and other Dementia Care through Health Literacy at Stoughton Hospital
Understanding Cholesterol (both classes) at Stoughton Hospital
Monday, March 30
PALs at the Stoughton Area Senior Center
Tuesday, March 31
Mental Clarity through Kundalini yoga at Stoughton Hospital
Wednesday, April 1
Anne Frank tribute with Michael Hecht at the Stoughton Opera House
Monday, April 27
Freedom Through Forgiveness at Stoughton Hospital