Reporters at the Hub have reached out to local entities to find canceled or postponed events and services in the Stoughton area. If you have events that you’d like added to the list please email ungreporter@wcinet.com. These events have been canceled for various reasons; mainly to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

This was last updated at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12

Indefinitely

Skaalen Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center is limiting all visitors from entering the building except for end of life situations or other special circumstances.

Tuesday Topics with Edgewood College Nursing Students at the Stoughton Area Senior Center

Thursday, March 12

Ruth Moody at the Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.

Stoughton Ensemble at Stoughton Area Senior Center, Noon

Storytime at the Stoughton Public Library

Hwy. 51 Department of Transportation meeting, 6 p.m. 

Boy Scout Troop 167 meeting at United Methodist Chruch

Friday, March 13

The Subdues at the Stoughton Opera House 7:30 p.m.

Storytime at the Stoughton Public Library

Norwegian Heritage Center Livsreise: closed 

Parkinson's Exercise Program at Stoughton Area Senior Center 

Saturday, March 14

Norwegian Heritage Center Michael Knudson 1-2 p.m.

Home on your own class at Stoughton Hospital

Sunday, March 15

WSRA (Wisconsin State Rosemaling Association) general meeting

Monday, March 16

Freedom Through Forgiveness at Stoughton Hospital 

PALs at the Stoughton Area Senior Center

Wednesday, March 18

Crohn's, Colitis and IBD Support Group at Stoughton Hospital

Diabetes Management (both classes) at Stoughton Hospital

Monday, March 23

PALs at the Stoughton Area Senior Center

Tuesday, March 24

Mental Clarity through Kundalini yoga at Stoughton Hospital 

Wednesday, March 25

Improving Alzheimer's Disease and other Dementia Care through Health Literacy at Stoughton Hospital 

Understanding Cholesterol (both classes) at Stoughton Hospital 

Monday, March 30

PALs at the Stoughton Area Senior Center

Tuesday, March 31

Mental Clarity through Kundalini yoga at Stoughton Hospital 

Wednesday, April 1

Anne Frank tribute with Michael Hecht at the Stoughton Opera House 

Monday, April 27

Freedom Through Forgiveness at Stoughton Hospital 