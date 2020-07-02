The Stoughton Public Library and Stoughton Area Senior Center are postponing their partial reopenings scheduled for Monday, July 6, due to rising COVID-19 cases.
From June 20-26, there were 482 positive tests for COVID-19 -- the highest of any seven-day period, according to a Public Health Madison and Dane County news release.
The SASC is closed indefinitely and will reopen only when it is safe for their patrons, senior center director Cindy McGlynn told the Hub. But starting Monday, July 6, Meals on Wheels delivery will be offered Monday through Friday at the senior center.
The library will remain closed to the public until at least July 20, when staff will reassess the situation based on current data from public health agencies. It is expected to expand curbside pick-up and staff are, also, exploring the possibility of allowing computer use by appointment in the near future.
“We are disappointed to have to postpone our reopening, but based on the concerning numbers we’re seeing from (PHMDC), we can’t in good conscience open the building to the public at this time,” library director Jim Ramsey said in a news release. “All along, I've insisted that I would closely monitor data from public health officials and use this data to make informed, science-based decisions. And right now the data is telling us that it is not safe to reopen.”
For more updates and information, visit the Stoughton Public LIbrary’s website at stoughtonpubliclibrary.org or Facebook pages. For the Stoughton Area Senior Center, visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.