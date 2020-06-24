The Stoughton Public Library will partially reopen to the public with limited access and services starting at noon Monday, July 6.
Although staff and resources will be the same, there are changes including limited hours, a maximum of 10 patrons in the library at one time and appointments for computer use. The library’s collection of materials will not be open to the public, and staff will retrieve items for patrons by request.
The library’s hours during this first phase will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
It will continue to offer curbside pick-up of library materials by appointment for patrons not comfortable entering the building. Curbside pick-ups will be scheduled Monday through Friday mornings.
“Ultimately, the more careful we are now, the more planning and deliberation we conduct in these early stages, the quicker we’ll return to our new normal,” library director Jim Ramsey said in a news release. “When we partially reopen, our building and our services will look very different for a while, but our core values remain unchanged: education, literacy, free access to information, and the creation of community.”
This first phase of partial reopening will last at least three weeks, through July 27, according to the news release.
Ramsey will then consult with city leadership, library management and state and local health authorities to determine whether it’s appropriate to move into a second phase, which may include expanded hours, services and access to the library building.