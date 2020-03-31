The Stoughton Public Library will remain closed until further notice.
Library staff initially closed the library from March 16 to April 6. However, as the coronavirus continues to spread, library director Jim Ramsey said a longer social distancing period is needed.
“Any speculation about a possible reopen date would be premature at this point,” Ramsey wrote in a letter to the community. “Rest assured that library management are continually assessing the situation in collaboration with local, county and state officials to determine when it may be safe to resume library operations.”
Although the library is closed, there are still many resources accessible online. Library staff are also posting Facebook live videos of story time, science experiments and book recommendations.
“Our digital library resources remain available via our website, including downloadable ebooks, audio books, and research databases. Now would be the perfect time learn a new language with Transparent, get lost in an audio book or research your family’s history using Ancestry.com Library Edition,” Ramsey’s letter stated.