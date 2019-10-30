The Landmarks Commission is seeking public comment on designating the downtown a City Local Historic District.
An open house is set for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the EMS Hanson Room, 516 S. Fourth St. For those who can not attend but would like to provide feedback, an online survey will be available on the City of Stoughton’s website starting Thursday, Nov. 7.
There are 67 buildings from Fifth Street to the Yahara River that would be included in the designated local landmark historic district.
If the proposal is accepted, the Landmarks Commission would have the authority to review proposed exterior changes of these buildings. The designation would not affect the interior of the building, nor will it require property owners to change existing exteriors unless they make other changes.
This new designation would replace the current downtown design overlay district, which was implemented in 2009 and has a similar review process through the Planning Commission.
Doug Kaarre, senior associate at The Lakota Group, a historical consulting firm hired by the Commission, said the meetings are meant to help people understand what a local landmark historic district is and hear public feedback.
The Lakota Group and the Commission invited downtown businesses and property owners to a meeting on Monday, Oct. 28, to get one-on-one feed, however, few property owners attended.
Attendees that were at the meeting wanted information about how the historic district would be different than the downtown overlay district. Specifically, attendees wanted to know how the regulations on the exterior of the buildings change.
After hearing feedback during the public open house and from the online survey, the Landmarks Commission plans to make a recommendation to the Common Council, which will have the final decision.
For information on historic preservation, Stoughton’s local landmarks and the role of the Landmarks Commission visit stoughtonlandmarks.com.
To access the online survey visit ci.stoughton.wi.us beginning Nov. 7.