A proposed Kwik Trip on Stoughton’s east side has to address some traffic and access concerns before it can get city approval for construction.
That could include working out problems with its traffic plan with the neighboring community.
The La Crosse-based company also has been asked to finalize an agreement to ensure access to a nearby building before the city approves permits for the 1700 E. Main St. development.
The commission postponed a vote on the proposal at its last meeting, June 8, and was expected to discuss it July 13, but it was removed from the draft agenda because no agreements had been made.
When it returns for a vote – possibly Aug. 10 – the commission has asked that it include a traffic impact study at the intersection of Hwy. N and Cedarbrook Lane, where all southbound and westbound traffic would be required to exit. That vote would be a recommendation for the Common Council, which on May 26 had sent the plan back to the commission because of concerns about access to the store from the gas pumps.
In the months since the proposal was submitted to the city in February, residents have organized a petition, had two door-to-door informational campaigns and held a July 1 outdoor community meeting, where more than 35 people attended voicing objections to the development.
Those objecting to the proposal said the expected increase in traffic in the neighborhood near Cedarbrook Lane would create safety concerns for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.
Fastenal access
A driveway that runs through the proposed development is one of the complications.
The adjacent building, which includes Fastenal, Kicks Unlimited and a hair salon has a driveway to County N that would split the new convenience store from its gas pumps.
Commissioners said at the June 8, meeting an agreement would be needed among Kwik Trip, Fastenal building owners Barbara and Jerry Judd and the owner of the property on which the driveway sits, Mark Rosenabum to ensure driveway access.
The Judds’ concerns are for their current and future tenants who would have to share their driveway with Kwik Trip, they said at the July 1 community meeting.
“I’m not against Kwik Trip,” Jerry said.
But he worried about how the increase in traffic will affect semi-truck access to Fastenal and tenants from renting the building.
He said the parties are still working on an agreement.
Neighborhood concerns
Traffic onto and from County N is another concern.
In the proposal, if drivers want to travel south (toward Kegonsa Elementary School) on N – the only exit from the Kwik Trip would be onto Cedarbrook Lane, as drivers would not be allowed to turn left out of the exit onto N.
Teresa Schoenthal, who has lived in the neighborhood for 22 years, said the intersection of N and Cedarbrook Lane is already congested in the morning and the additional traffic from the gas station is a safety concern.
Carol Clarke, who has lived in the neighborhood for six years and is an avid biker and walker, said many children and senior citizens walk or drive near the proposed Kwik Trip and that sidewalks are inadequate.
She said although the city is only required to notify residents within 300 feet of a development, many more nearby homes are being affected and weren’t aware of the proposed Kwik Trip until she notified them in a door-to-door campaign.
Deb Benson, a 25 year neighborhood resident of the area, said in addition to traffic safety other concerns their neighbors have expressed include higher noise levels and light pollution from a 24-hour gas station and that the two stormwater retention ponds on the north and south end of the development could be a drowning hazard.
Adjustments
Kwik Trip has made adjustments since the council reviewed it May 26.
Those include colored concrete to make the driveway more clear, adding a noise barrier and widening an exit.
The biggest concern from the council was that the driveway separated the gas pumps from the store, so if patrons wanted to enter the store after pumping their gas they would have to cross a driveway that is shared among at least three businesses.
In the proposal presented at the June 8, Plan Commission meeting, a striped crosswalk – stamped with colored concrete is expected to be added but the driveway remained.
Alders were also concerned about how semi trucks would navigate the property. In the latest proposal, Kwik Trip widened semi-access from 24 feet to 26 feet to accommodate those trucks, Troy Mleziva, a representative of Kwik Trip said.
To respond to noise concerns, the proposal added a tree barrier parallel to Cedarbrook Lane.
The company also stated it would work with the Department Transportation to add a speed radar sign.