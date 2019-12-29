To the delight of many who regarded the Kittleson house as an eyesore – including its owners – it came down April 1.
The demolition of the abandoned house at 315 E. Main St., across from the library, came after it became victim to city politics.
Alders worried the removal of the home would have an impact on the city’s downtown character and placed a moratorium on demolitions. The home’s removal was further complicated by its status on the National Register of Historic Places and its location within the Main Street Commercial Historic District and later, plans for what would replace it.
The property had sat empty for seven years prior in April and would have cost $300,000 to restore, Dennis Kittleson told the Plan Commission two years ago, saying that wasn’t feasible.
The Common Council approved allowing the home to come down in July 2018, and the Plan Commission shortly afterward a site plan for the property, after rejecting it three separate times.
On the cloudy spring morning when the home was demolished, dust flew all over as the building’s structure easily crumbled at the will of a backhoe.
In the place of an home, grass now grows at the corner of Main and Fourth streets.