County safety crews initiated a recovery mission in Lake Kegonsa Saturday night to find a missing boater.
A man had jumped from a pontoon boat into the lake and did not resurface, according to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The Stoughton Fire Department and other agencies assisted the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement (MATE) unit with the search, which started shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, and continued until 9:30 p.m. The search was set to resume Sunday, June 28.
As a result of the ongoing investigation and recovery operation, the McFarland Fish Camp Boat Launch, 3383 County Road, will be temporarily closed June 28, according to the release.
Sgt. Kyle McNally told Channel3000 the man wasn’t wearing a shirt but had black pants on.
Other agencies involved were the Madison Fire/Lake Rescue and Department of Natural Resources, along with drones from DCSO and Wisconsin State Patrol.