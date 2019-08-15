The public can weigh in on the future of the Jefferson Street pedestrian bridge over the Yahara River next week.

City officials are working with a consultant to consider either replacement or elimination of the bridge in the next year or so. They will present the options and solicit feedback at a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Stoughton Fire Station, 401 E. Main St.

The project is likely to be discussed in the coming months as part of the 2020 city budget process.

A June city memo from consultant Strand Associates listed three options ranging in cost from $59,000 to $907,000.

The least expensive would involve eliminating the bridge and cleaning up the site a few blocks south of Main Street, while the most expensive option would replace it with a single-lane vehicular bridge. Three alternatives in the middle price range all would create a new pedestrian crossing at the spot, ranging from $460,000 to $517,500, based on the type of bridge.

According to plans in the memo, the vehicular bridge would include a lane for pedestrian and bicycle traffic, as well. The three pedestrian bridge options – Connector, Capstone and Keystone – would provide different designs for the bridge but would all have the same function for pedestrians.

A draft of the city’s capital improvement plan – which identifies potential large expenses over the next five years – shows a $498,000 expense for the Jefferson Street bridge in 2020. The previous year’s plan had estimated a cost of less than $300,000 for the project in 2020.

City of Stoughton public works director Brett Hebert wrote in an email the work is expected in 2020 if the CIP project is approved.

Bridge options

Alternative Cost
Remove bridge, restore site $59,000
Replace with Connector style bridge $460,000
Replace with Capstone style bridge $475,000
Replace with Keystone style bridge $517,500
Replace with single-lane vehicular bridge $907,000