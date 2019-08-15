The public can weigh in on the future of the Jefferson Street pedestrian bridge over the Yahara River next week.
City officials are working with a consultant to consider either replacement or elimination of the bridge in the next year or so. They will present the options and solicit feedback at a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Stoughton Fire Station, 401 E. Main St.
The project is likely to be discussed in the coming months as part of the 2020 city budget process.
A June city memo from consultant Strand Associates listed three options ranging in cost from $59,000 to $907,000.
The least expensive would involve eliminating the bridge and cleaning up the site a few blocks south of Main Street, while the most expensive option would replace it with a single-lane vehicular bridge. Three alternatives in the middle price range all would create a new pedestrian crossing at the spot, ranging from $460,000 to $517,500, based on the type of bridge.
According to plans in the memo, the vehicular bridge would include a lane for pedestrian and bicycle traffic, as well. The three pedestrian bridge options – Connector, Capstone and Keystone – would provide different designs for the bridge but would all have the same function for pedestrians.
A draft of the city’s capital improvement plan – which identifies potential large expenses over the next five years – shows a $498,000 expense for the Jefferson Street bridge in 2020. The previous year’s plan had estimated a cost of less than $300,000 for the project in 2020.
City of Stoughton public works director Brett Hebert wrote in an email the work is expected in 2020 if the CIP project is approved.