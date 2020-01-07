Mark Miller has assumed the role as interim fire chief for Stoughton.
But even as Miller, who previously served as assistant chief, was sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 2, as former chief Scott Wegner’s retirement took effect, the search for the next fire chief had already begun.
Amy Jo Gillingham, director of human resources for the city of Stoughton, told the Hub in an email that she would be reviewing applications with members of the Police and Fire Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
She said the commission planned to invite several subject matter experts such as fire chiefs and assistant fire chiefs from other communities to consult with the city during the hiring process, along with PFC mayoral appointee Marty Lamers and PFC president Jon Lewis.
Gillingham said the city received 22 applications for the position as of Dec. 30, with 11 from Wisconsin and 11 from out of state.