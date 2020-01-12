An informational meeting is being held to discuss the proposed recreational trail connecting Stoughton to Madison.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Pleasant Springs Town Hall, 2354 Cty. Hwy. N.
During the meeting, Dane County Park officials and representatives from KL Engineering Firm will talk about the latest phase in the Lower Yahara River Trail project which connects the Fish Camp County Park in the Town of Dunn to Lake Kegonsa State Park in The Town of Pleasant Springs.
Planning for Phase 2 of the trail is anticipated to be completed by fall of 2020, according to a news release.
In the summer of 2017, the first phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail was completed between McDaniel Park in the Village of McFarland and Lake Farm County Park near the Capital City Bike Trail in Madison.
Dane County Parks is also coordinating with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to extend the non-motorist trail through Lake Kegonsa State Park to Williams Drive in the Town of Pleasant Springs.
For information, contact Chris James, Dane County Parks at 224-3763 or james@countyofdane.com.