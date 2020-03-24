Stoughton voters are making sure their votes get counted despite the looming threat of coronavirus.
Absentee ballots requests are flooding into the clerk’s office for the upcoming April 7 election, city clerk Holly Licht told the Hub. Licht added that city staff are working overtime to make sure everyone who requests them receives their ballots.
Licht said in an email that her office had received 1,858 requests for ballots as of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, and 1,666 ballots had been mailed out. Licht said that as of Friday, 205 voters had cast an in-person absentee ballot. 295 had been returned by mail.
That’s compared to the 2016 April primary when Licht said only 649 absentee ballots were returned for the entirety of the election.
As of 6 p.m. on Monday, March 23, in-person absentee voting is still going on at the clerk’s office, but it will take place by appointment only, Licht told the Hub. Polls are still scheduled to be open on election day, April 7.
Licht said city staff prefer absentee ballots to be mailed in over any other method.
“We are recommending that voters cast a ballot this way to ensure safety for voters and staff,” Licht said. “My staff and I have been working additional hours to keep up—working very early mornings, nights and weekends.”
She said the city’s finance department was also pitching in to make sure that all the absentee ballot requests and returned ballots are processed.
Voters can continue to request mail-in absentee ballots at myvote.wi.gov until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2.