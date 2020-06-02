Stoughton Utilities has provided a step-by-step process for homeowners to identify the type of water service line they have. You can do so by scratching a line with a screwdriver to see the color.
1. Gather the necessary tools: a flathead screwdriver and a magnet.
2. Locate the water service line coming into the building, typically found coming into the basement through the wall or floor. Connected to that pipe should be a valve, followed by the water meter.
3. Locate the pipe test area. Test the section of pipe between where the pipe comes into the building and the first valve. If it is covered or wrapped, expose a small area to test.
4. Use the flat edge of the screwdriver to scratch through any outside corrosion on the pipe.
5. If the scraped area is shiny and silver, your service line is lead. A magnet will not stick to lead.
6. If the scraped area is copper in color like a penny, then the service line is copper. A magnet will not stick to copper.
7. If the scraped area remains a dull gray and the magnet sticks to the pipe, then the service line is galvanized steel.
– Stoughton Utilities