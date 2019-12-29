Hub reporter dies in car accidentOn the afternoon of Aug. 9, Hub employees received the news that would flip their lives upside down – reporter Amber
Levenhagen had been involved in a car collision on Interstate 94 that she wouldn’t survive.
The loss of Levenhagen shook the newsroom – in addition to a passionate and hard-working reporter and employee, she supported and cared for everyone on staff. Coworkers said the loss of her personality was just as devastating as the loss of her work ethic.
Levenhagen, 25, had become well known in Stoughton as a community reporter, winning multiple statewide awards for her coverage, including a rookie reporter of the year. In May, she was promoted to handle Stoughton and Oregon government, along with her burgeoning leadership role on the Unified Newspaper Group team.
Wahlin Foundation donates $150K for SHS turfIn October, Stoughton Trailers got an award for its “positive influence on the state economy,” including a $75,000 donation to the charity of their choice.
Company officials announced Oct. 15 they would apply that money – and match it – to donate $150,000 toward artificial turf for Stoughton High School’s Collins Field.
Stoughton Area School District athletic director Mel Dow called the donation a “gracious surprise” and a continuation of the company’s ongoing support of the district’s academic and athletic programs. He said artificial turf would benefit younger students and might reduce the number of injuries from a wet, muddy grass field, and would support a broad range of sports and activities.
Legion Post 59 turns 100Still a young, rosy-faced teenager, Stoughton’s Otis Sampson’s brief life ended in the muddy, shell-pocked battlefields around Verdun, France, in the fall of 1918, during the bloody climax of World War I.
More than 100 years later, he remains forever young – frozen in time in his olive drab Army uniform, bearing a confident grin – as he welcomes visitors to “his” American Legion Post 59 in Stoughton.
On Sept. 14, the proud post that bears Sampson’s name celebrated in his honor and that of the hundreds of servicemen and women of the area who also have served their country. An honor guard presented the flags, Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley read a proclamation and Steve Grady and vice-commander Larry Johnson gave presentations on the post’s history.
Football team wins conference titleThe winningest senior class in Stoughton football program history added to its list of accomplishments Oct. 18, the final week of the regular season.
The Vikings defeated defending Badger South Conference champion Monona Grove 48-27 to finish 7-2 and win the program’s first conference championship since 1975, clinching a share of the title with Milton.
The Vikings beat Sauk Prairie 26-13 in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs, but fell to Monroe 14-7 in the second round. Stoughton had 18 players selected to the Badger South All-Conference Team, led by quarterback Adam Hobson (Offensive Player of the Year) and Wisconsin recruit Jack Nelson (Offensive Lineman of the Year).
Public works garageThe city’s public works department moved out of its century-old former service station on Fourth Street and into an 89,000 square foot, $8 million facility on the east side of the city in January.
With about 70 percent more space, the department can now fit all 104 vehicles inside and the County Hwy. A building is far more energy-efficient than its predecessor.
Visit from a superstarHundreds of people waited in line for hours in Stoughton this year to get an autograph from one of the biggest stars in the NBA.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, visited Kunes Country Buick-GMC for just under two hours in March, about two months before getting named MVP of the 2018-19 season in a landslide.